180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,199 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 161.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 66,523 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,058 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,491 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 36.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 192,942 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,861,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $123,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,968 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

