180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.