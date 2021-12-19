Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $619.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $620.49 and its 200-day moving average is $604.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

