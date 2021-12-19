Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,368 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

