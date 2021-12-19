Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,724 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

