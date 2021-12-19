Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 426 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

