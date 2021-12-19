Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234,504 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.49 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

