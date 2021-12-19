Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.05.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

