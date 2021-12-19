Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.85. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

