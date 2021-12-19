Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

SHG stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

