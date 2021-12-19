Signaturefd LLC Buys 395 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

