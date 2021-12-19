Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000.

Principal Millennials Index ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

