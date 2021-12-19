Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

