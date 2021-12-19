Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $113.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

