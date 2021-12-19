Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $84.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

