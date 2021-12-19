AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

