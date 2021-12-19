AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

