Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $381.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.56 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

