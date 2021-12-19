Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

