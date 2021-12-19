Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.85 and its 200-day moving average is $207.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

