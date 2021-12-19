Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $752,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

VV opened at $214.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average is $207.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $171.48 and a 1-year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

