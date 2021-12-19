West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE WST opened at $449.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.30 and a 200 day moving average of $412.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

