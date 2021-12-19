Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.