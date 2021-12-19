Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $19,885,907.69 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.91 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.