Bert A. Frost Sells 25,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CF stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

