180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $341.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.97 and its 200 day moving average is $311.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.