Iowa First Bancshares (IOFB) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS: IOFB) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Iowa First Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Iowa First Bancshares Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A $2.33 million 17.05 Iowa First Bancshares Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.00

Iowa First Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Iowa First Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Iowa First Bancshares Competitors 2157 8967 7255 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Iowa First Bancshares’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iowa First Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Iowa First Bancshares peers beat Iowa First Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

