Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 158,795 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

