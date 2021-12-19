Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 1,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

