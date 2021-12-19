Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $740,300.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $829,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $661,500.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.