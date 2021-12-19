Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Trading Down 0.8%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.48). 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.50).

The company has a market cap of £19.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.79.

About Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.