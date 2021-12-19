NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.53

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 758838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $582.23 million and a PE ratio of 64.56.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

