NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.53

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 758838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $582.23 million and a PE ratio of 64.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
