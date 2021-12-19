San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Shares Up 0.8%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.92.

About San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverage, food, and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverage; Packaging; Energy; Fuel and Oil; Infrastructure; and Cement, Real Estate and Others. The Food and Beverage segment consists of branded value-added refrigerated processed meats and canned meat products, manufacturing and marketing of butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks and condiments, marketing of flour mixes and the importation and marketing of coffee and coffee related products; production and sale of feeds; poultry and livestock farming, processing and selling of poultry and fresh meats; and milling, production and marketing of flour and bakery ingredients.

