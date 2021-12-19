Short Interest in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Decreases By 33.3%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

