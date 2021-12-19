Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 219 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $111.13 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.