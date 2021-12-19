The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 14.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.1% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

