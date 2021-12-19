Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $89,000 Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PPD were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 728.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after buying an additional 4,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth $115,323,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPD stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

