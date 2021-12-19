Financial Analysis: Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) vs. Its Rivals

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Penns Woods Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

23.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 21.41% 8.77% 0.77% Penns Woods Bancorp Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $74.81 million $15.21 million 11.41 Penns Woods Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.00

Penns Woods Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Penns Woods Bancorp Competitors 2157 8967 7255 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Penns Woods Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penns Woods Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp rivals beat Penns Woods Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts. It also provides secured & unsecured commercial and consumer loans, financing commercial transactions, making construction & mortgage loans and the rental of safe deposit facilities. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.