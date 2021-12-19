Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $435,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

