Short Interest in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Expands By 23.2%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,298 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the third quarter worth about $5,006,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,875 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of TLMD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

