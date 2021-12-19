Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Decreases By 21.3%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TCPC stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $761.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

