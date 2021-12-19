Contrasting Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Onyx and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

This table compares Onyx and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.12 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.52

Onyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Onyx and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 64.43%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Onyx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Onyx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onyx

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

