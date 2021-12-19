Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 243,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

