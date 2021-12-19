Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 741 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

