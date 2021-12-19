Emfo LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

