WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.00, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

