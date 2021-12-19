WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 139,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock worth $5,769,868 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

