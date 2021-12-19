WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 832 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,871 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $321.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.01. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $331.90.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Several research firms have commented on MLAB. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.