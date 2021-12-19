State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 170 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $191,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $528.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.35.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

