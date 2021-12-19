STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS stock opened at $232.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

